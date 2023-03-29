Loved ones hold vigil for missing Tampa Bay area attorney

People in the Pinellas County law community met in St. Petersburg to join together following the disappearance of a missing attorney.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the first time, 10 Tampa Bay heard from the husband of the Pinellas County attorney who police say was murdered, Steven Cozzi.

Police are still searching Cozzi’s body after his disappearance over a week ago from his law office in Largo. His husband, Michael Montgomery, said he’s heartbroken.

For so many who knew Cozzi, it was a tragic shock learning Cozzi got up from his desk at Blanchard Law and never returned. Wednesday night, Cozzi's colleagues shared how much he loved working and how much they miss him.

Cozzi was married to his husband, Montgomery, for a few years.

"My heart's broken, it's being held together by tape," Montgomery said.

Speaking from his heart, Cozzi's husband shared one of his favorite stories, their second date.

"We realized that he locked his keys out of the house," Montgomery recalled.

They were just two dates in and Montgomery got to meet Steve’s parents.

"It’s one of the things I adored about Steve," Montgomery stated. "He was brilliant, could tell you a fact about any law, but then he would lock his keys in his car."

Cozzi was also described as someone who was smart, funny and compassionate.

"He loved to run. He loved his dogs. He loved being an attorney. He loved fighting for the little guy," Montgomery explained.

His husband explained Cozzi loved working as an attorney at Blanchard Law.

"He genuinely loved the law. He genuinely loved helping people," his husband explained.

That’s exactly what Cozzi was doing when police stated he vanished from his office on March 21 and was later determined to be dead.

"I can’t see the bigger picture in all of it, but I want to continue to tell his story so people can fall in love with him like I fell in love with him," Montgomery said.

His husband said if you want to pay your respects, echo what Cozzi centered his life around. "Just help somebody," Montgomery stated.

Police believe they have the man responsible for his death, Tomasz Kosowski. The plastic surgeon is charged with the murder of Steven Cozzi.