St. Pete doctor seeking patients with monkeypox to help develop saliva test

Only swabs on lesions or blood tests are currently available and may take days for results to be confirmed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A doctor in St. Petersburg is trying to help better detect monkeypox cases.

Dr. Bob Wallace of Love The Golden Rule clinic is seeking volunteers with monkeypox in hopes of developing a saliva test. Wallace is working with Biocollections Worldwide, Inc. based in Miami.

“We're looking for people who have active monkey pox lesions. We have to catch them while they're still active," Wallace explained.

Right now, Wallace said his clinic is testing by swabbing lesions. However, results may take three or four days to return, leaving people on edge as they wait.

Wallace said the company is seeking 400 tests in order to get FDA approval. However, responses have been slow. Wallace notes though that could validate the fact that cases are slowing down.

“It's been a relief because we don't want to see this continuing to spread," Wallace said.

Recently, the CDC noted it's cautiously optimistic cases have peaked. Major cities are seeing less cases being reported.

Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Public Health said people appear to be taking safety precautions seriously in order to prevent more infections from spreading.

"The groups that have been affected are really, really highly engaged in that public health messaging," Roberts said.

In Florida, the state's health department has reported nearly 2,000 cases. The state is third in the country when it comes to case totals.

The most are being recorded in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

If you are someone with monkeypox and would like to volunteer to get tested, call Love The Golden Rule's office at 727-826-0700.