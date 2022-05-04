'It's just not real': Mother mourns 9-year-old son killed in St. Petersburg murder-suicide

Police say the 9-year-old boy as found dead inside an apartment with his father.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mother of a St. Petersburg child who was recently killed in a murder-suicide is still processing her loss.

"I just think he's on a longer break or he's going to come home soon," Jessica Chateau says.

Police say her son, 9-year-old Andres Chateau, was found dead inside an apartment with his father, 44-year-old Kevin Bybee. Based on the initial investigation, detectives say it seems the father shot his son before turning the gun on himself.

"My son was pure sunshine. he was just full of energy and just loved playing," Chateau says.

According to Chateau, Andres was her world. It was shattered on Sunday when she went to pick him up at the Trellis at the Lake apartment complex. Andres, like usual, was with his father for the weekend.

When there was no answer at the door, she called the police. The next morning she went back hoping the apartment management could help.

"I told them the situation and I said, 'just please check and please see.' Me and my mom are waiting in the office," Chateau says.

"I'm sitting there, I see the fire truck come in, and that was just confirmation. I just left and I started running down the street."

Police say the parents were in the midst of a custody dispute. In addition to a custody battle, court documents show the apartment complex was evicting Bybee.

Although she lost her son, Chateau says she still has memories of his energy and love. His voice in her head will keep her strong.

"I have every moment burned into my brain. His eyes and his smile every time I would talk to him he would just light up and shine and radiate love. Just appreciate every moment with your babies," Chateu says.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Chateau with Andres' funeral. You can find that here.