UPDATE: Police say the bodies of there people and three dogs were found inside the home. A search for the suspect or suspects involved is ongoing. Read our latest story here.

------------------

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- Police trying to determine what led to the deaths of at least two people inside a home are held up late Tuesday.

Officers found the unidentified people during a welfare check. Police responded around 12:20 p.m. to the area of Bernice Boulevard and Juanita Way at Meadows Mobile Home Park.

The individuals' deaths appear suspicious, police say.

Detectives have obtained a search warrant to enter and search the home for a complete investigation to figure out how the people died.

All of the unanswered questions are leaving people in the neighborhood worried and wondering.

"It doesn't make anybody feel safe," one man told 10News. "If it's amongst themselves, family dispute, but you know, if you start bringing strangers into the neighborhood, then you've got security problems."

Police say the public should not be concerned about any threat.

