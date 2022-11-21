New rules could be imposed for fishermen at Skyway Pier

New proposals by the FWC could restrict any fishing gear that makes use of multiple hooks, including sabiki rigs and treble hooks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many fishermen are upset with proposed changes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on regulations for the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

It’s a popular fishing spot where people fish every day. It’s also a spot where hundreds of pelicans are dying after getting entangled or injured by fishing gear.

Monday night, the FWC held a community workshop answering questions and listening to the public's input.

Officials explained this is not a new problem, but one that has been deadly for seabirds for years.

The proposal from the FWC is to restrict any fishing gear that makes use of multiple hooks, including sabiki rigs and treble hooks.

Also, a fisherman wouldn’t be able to have more than three sets of poles.

Fishermen are upset believing there should be more to deter the birds from the area. Many also explained concerns with people feeding the birds.

"Having the correct knowledge goes a long way and I think if we could just teach people rather than putting more rules on us, we would be better off," someone against the regulations said during public comment.

Those supporting the proposed regulations believe the new rules would be fair. Some supporters said each fisherman should only have one pole and it should in their hand if in the water.

Related Articles Lettuce again on the Florida menu to slow manatee starvation

"This state park should be regulated. Nobody’s taking fishing away. We’re just asking for common sense measures. There’s been a lot of attacks on friends of pelicans and I have seen them in action and they have saved thousands of birds," one supporter of the regulations said during public comment.