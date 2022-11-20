'Territorial battle' | Bald eagle rescued after crashing down to ground in bird fight, FWC says

A person who lived near the area where the bird landed told FWC that he had seen two eagles fighting.

FLORIDA, USA — A bald eagle was rescued on Thursday after it fell from a high distance fighting with another bald eagle, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a Facebook post.

The talons of the birds tangled with each other in what the FWC described as a "territorial battle." Both animals crashed to the ground but only one was able to fly away.

The other bald eagle remained on the ground on Thursday night heading into Friday morning until a biologist was called in to work with FWC Regional Director Chris Wynn to rescue the bird, the post said.

The bald eagle was taken to the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment after it was assessed, FWC says.