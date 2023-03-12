Minor league baseball player arrested for DUI after crashing on Belleair Causeway

Around 8:50 p.m., deputies saw Konnor Ash speeding westbound on the Belleair Causeway, the Pinellas Sheriff's Office said.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old minor league baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence after crashing on the Belleair Causeway, according to a news release.

Around 8:50 p.m., deputies saw Konnor Ash speeding westbound on the Belleair Causeway, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said shortly after, they heard the vehicle crash after losing sight of him.

"Deputies immediately responded and located the vehicle, which struck a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) speed limit sign and a wall near the intersection of Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs, causing an estimated $20,000 in damages," the news release reads.

The sheriff's office said Ash was found sitting just outside the open driver's side door with minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby the hospital where he admitted to driving the vehicle, losing control and crashing it, deputies said.

Reportedly, Ash had signs of impairment including bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speed and the smell of alcohol on his breath, deputies detailed. Ash refused to give a blood sample.