Deputy involved in crash in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has responded to a crash involving a deputy.
It happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of Eastlake Road and Forelock Road.
Authorities have blocked traffic in both directions on Eastlake Road, and they're urging drivers to avoid the area altogether.
No further information was immediately released, including the cause of the crash or the extent of any possible injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
