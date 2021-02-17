Deputy involved in crash in Pinellas County

Few details were immediately released.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has responded to a crash involving a deputy.

It happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of Eastlake Road and Forelock Road.

Authorities have blocked traffic in both directions on Eastlake Road, and they're urging drivers to avoid the area altogether.

No further information was immediately released, including the cause of the crash or the extent of any possible injuries.

PCSO is working a deputy involved crash at Eastlake Road and Forelock Road - Northbound and Southbound traffic is closed on Eastlake Road - AVOID THE AREA. There is no further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/O0QLSHJ8WF — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) February 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.