x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Deputy involved in crash in Pinellas County

Few details were immediately released.
Credit: Sky10

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has responded to a crash involving a deputy.

It happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of Eastlake Road and Forelock Road.

Authorities have blocked traffic in both directions on Eastlake Road, and they're urging drivers to avoid the area altogether.

No further information was immediately released, including the cause of the crash or the extent of any possible injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter