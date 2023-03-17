Pinellas County deputy discharged from hospital after being shot 3 times

Corporal Matt Aitken was at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg receiving treatment for gunshot wounds to his leg, arm and neck from a shooting on Sunday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy who was shot three times Sunday evening in Pinellas Park was discharged from the hospital on Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

Aitken and a sergeant with the sheriff's office chased a man, identified as 23-year-old Zion Bostick, who was accused by a witness of trying to break into several cars.

Bostick reportedly ran behind a local church and continued through a wooded area to a neighborhood. This was when Aitken and K-9 Taco began to track the man.

When authorities caught up to him, they saw him trying to hide around the corner of a house, according to the police department. After trying to talk to the 23-year-old, police say Bostick shot at law enforcement and hit Aitken.