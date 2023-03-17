Pinellas County deputy discharged from hospital after being shot 3 times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy who was shot three times Sunday evening in Pinellas Park was discharged from the hospital on Friday afternoon, according to a news release.
Corporal Matt Aitken was at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg receiving treatment for gunshot wounds to his leg, arm and neck from a shooting on Sunday.
Aitken and a sergeant with the sheriff's office chased a man, identified as 23-year-old Zion Bostick, who was accused by a witness of trying to break into several cars.
Bostick reportedly ran behind a local church and continued through a wooded area to a neighborhood. This was when Aitken and K-9 Taco began to track the man.
When authorities caught up to him, they saw him trying to hide around the corner of a house, according to the police department. After trying to talk to the 23-year-old, police say Bostick shot at law enforcement and hit Aitken.
Sgt. Jacob Viano, who police say was also shot at three times by Bostick, was able to duck out of the way of bullets and fire back – ultimately killing the 23-year-old.