School district: Woman arrested at school board meeting after refusing to wear a mask

The Pinellas County woman was charged with trespassing after warning, disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.

LARGO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a Pinellas County school board meeting to discuss changes to the district's face mask mandate.

That's according to a school district spokesperson, who said the woman arrested is being charged with trespassing after warning, disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The district said the woman, identified as Kari Turner, refused to wear a mask at the meeting.

The district sent this statement to 10 Tampa Bay:

"Schools Police arrested a member of the public in our lobby this afternoon during the board meeting. The individual is being charged with trespass after warning, disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer. The individual refused to wear a mask which began a series of events that led to the arrest."

The board voted 4-1 in favor of a slightly tweaked mandate that doesn't have an expiration date. Instead, school leaders will review it every three months and see if it needs any changes.

All students and staff are still required to wear face masks.

What other people are reading right now: