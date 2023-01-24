Pinellas County Clerk's Office offers extended hours for Passport Day event

This event could be helpful to those who can't make it during the week.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all those who are looking to get their first passport, and those with expired passports.

The Pinellas County Clerk's office will offer extended hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Passport Day, Jan. 28, to help people apply for their first passport.

"Many citizens apply for their passports at the Clerk's office throughout the year," the county clerk's office said in a news release. "However, finding the time to make it into the office during regular business hours may be difficult."

The annual Passport Day event will help those whose schedules are unable to work with the regular hours. The event will cater to processing passport applications and work on a first-come, first-served basis, the county clerk's office states. Regular passport fees will apply.

The event is geared toward first-time passport applicants, people with expired passports and minors needing to renew their passports. These extended hours will be available at the following locations.

Downtown Clearwater Courthouse - Recording Services Department: 315 Court Street, Room 150, Clearwater, FL

Downtown St. Petersburg Judicial Building - St. Petersburg Branch: 545 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL

North County Branch: 29582 U.S. 19 North, Clearwater, FL

If you enjoy getting ahead, you can complete the application in advance here. Here are some things to remember when showing up to turn in your passport application, according to the Pinellas County Clerk's office.

All passport applicants will need to appear in person regardless of age. You will need to bring identifying documents like government-issued identification and birth certificates and two separate forms of payment for the clerk's processing fee for each passport and the Department of State passport application fee.