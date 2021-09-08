Pinellas County Schools to hold meeting to discuss mask, COVID-19 safety policy

The school district has "strongly" recommended the use of face masks for students and staff indoors but has not mandated wearing them.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Just a couple of days before welcoming students back to the classroom, Pinellas County Schools leaders are set to discuss a recent rule adopted by the Florida Department of Education.

School district leaders will hold a special workshop at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss new recommendations and rules issued by the Florida Department of Education and the Florida health department.

According to a draft of the district's wellness protocols, students "may wear masks or facial coverings as a mitigation measure; however, the school must allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face-covering or mask."

Pinellas County Schools leaders will also discuss both emergency rules adopted by the Florida Department of Education regarding pupil attendance and COVID-19 Hope Scholarship transfer vouchers.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Education approved a proposal that would allow families to use Hope Scholarship vouchers to transfer their kids out of schools that place rules on mask-wearing or other coronavirus policies that cause a child to experience harassment.

This allows parents to take their children out of public school and place them in another school, including either a private school or a school in a different district. Parents are allowed to do this if their child is being "harassed" or faces "discrimination" from the school's COVID-19 policies, which include face mask mandates.

The Hope Scholarship in Florida allows K-12 students who have been "bullied, harassed, assaulted, or threatened" to transfer to another public school or enroll in an "approved private school."

The new rule falls in line with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order banning schools from issuing mask mandates for students.

However, despite that order, several school districts in Florida have defied it, risking the potential of losing school funding.