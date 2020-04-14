ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Although school is taking place virtually through the pandemic, a spokesperson for Pinellas County Schools said the district still needs hundreds of mentors to help guide and support students during this time.
Isabel Mascareñas said the district has a waiting list of about 560 students for two of its mentoring programs: Take Stock in Children and Lunch Pals. She said mentoring sessions are just 30 minutes a week and are guided by a topic or activity.
The Take Stock in Children is a statewide initiative that works with students starting in middle school and follows their transitions through high school and college. According to the district’s website, Lunch Pals is a “lunchtime mentoring program where businesses, community organizations and individuals are paired with a school to provide students with the additional presence of caring adults.”
To become a mentor, click here.
Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.
Other related stories:
- RELATED: Polk County Sheriff reads children's books for bedtime
- RELATED: Local teacher, member of Florida National Guard recognized for 'Faces of the Fight'
- RELATED: Odessa mom creates neighborhood tribute for Class of 2020
- RELATED: Tampa Bay districts discuss how to hold graduation, prom in time of social distancing
- RELATED: Manatee County teacher makes and donates 3D printed face shields
- RELATED: Berkeley students inspire teacher to 3D print medical masks
- RELATED: No school, no problem: Two teens start no-contact grocery delivery service for senior citizens
- RELATED: Florida sending 32K laptops to students in small and rural school districts
- RELATED: Here's how Tampa Bay school districts are feeding students while COVID-19 concerns close schools