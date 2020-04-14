ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Although school is taking place virtually through the pandemic, a spokesperson for Pinellas County Schools said the district still needs hundreds of mentors to help guide and support students during this time.

Isabel Mascareñas said the district has a waiting list of about 560 students for two of its mentoring programs: Take Stock in Children and Lunch Pals. She said mentoring sessions are just 30 minutes a week and are guided by a topic or activity.

The Take Stock in Children is a statewide initiative that works with students starting in middle school and follows their transitions through high school and college. According to the district’s website, Lunch Pals is a “lunchtime mentoring program where businesses, community organizations and individuals are paired with a school to provide students with the additional presence of caring adults.”

