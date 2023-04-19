Pinellas County Schools release proposed bell schedule

Some schools may see significate changes for the 2023-2024 school year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools released their proposed bell schedule for the 2023-2024 school year with notable changes for some.

Schools including East Lake Middle Schools and Pinellas High Innovation will go from 7:25 a.m. to 1:55 a.m.; Bay Point Middle School will run from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Both East Lake and Bay Point middle schools currently start at 9:40 a.m. to 4:10 a.m.

The district says the times are approximate and all times will be finalized and announced before July 1.

Click here to see the full list of proposed school bell times. Parents can take a look at the current bell schedule here.

Less than a month after a national controversy over removing a movie on civil rights icon Ruby Bridges from a St. Petersburg elementary school, the district on Tuesday lifted a ban on "The Bluest Eye" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison.

In a move that drew national attention, district officials banned the book from school libraries earlier this year under State Board of Education Rule 6A-7.015.

But the district reversed course after a team of six library media specialists and a district coordinator for libraries media read the book and lifted the ban.