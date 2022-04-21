Pinellas County sheriff to give update on shooting involving man accused of firing upon officers

One Pinellas Park Police Department officer was shot in the right bicep, the agency said.

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to give an update on the shooting investigation involving Pinellas Park police and a man who fired upon officers.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the sheriff's office, according to an agency news release. Pinellas Park Police Department Chief Michael Haworth is said to join Gualtieri.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at a Circle K gas station on Ulmerton Road when police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman reported 24-year-old Calvin Brockington threatened her, so she locked herself in the bathroom inside the gas station.

Pinellas Park Officer Jacob Derr was the first officer to respond and tried to make contact with Brockington, the sheriff's office said. According to detectives, while in the parking lot, Brockington walked toward Derr and shot him in the right bicep.

The shot incapacitated Derr, according to the sheriff's office. He was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Another responder, Officer KC Gavin, arrived at the gas station and confronted Brockington, and he shot at her, detectives said. Gavin returned fire but didn't hit him, the agency added.

Detectives say Brockington carjacked a car in the parking lot, drove toward Gavin and drove away.

From there, he led Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies on a chase along eastbound Ulmerton Road and onto Interstate 275. From there, Brockington went southbound and exited in the area of 22nd Avenue South.

Deputies say they eventually confronted Brockington and he was taken into custody. Several charges are pending, the sheriff's office says.

Jail records show Brockington has previously served time for multiple offenses since 2016, including robbery, carjacking, carrying a concealed firearm and more.