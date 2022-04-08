Police investigate hazmat situation, homicide near Pinellas Park apartment complex

Circumstances surrounding the situation are not yet clear, though a person of interest was detained.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Somebody is dead. A person of interest is being detained. And authorities responded to a hazmat incident. Somehow, investigators say, those three events are all connected. But, they're not yet saying how.

Here's what we know so far.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, Pinellas Park police and firefighters were dispatched to what was initially described as an "active hazmat situation" on U.S. Highway 19 North near the Clear Harbor Apartments.

Video from Sky10 showed multiple fire trucks and police cruisers on the scene. Early on, authorities asked people to avoid the apartment complex.

Since then, firefighters have dealt with the hazmat issue and determined the area is safe. But, police are still working.

During the ordeal, a woman was taken to the hospital. She died, and the Pinellas Park Police Department is describing her death as a homicide that's linked to everything else.

Authorities have not yet said what they believe caused her death or provided any information about the circumstances leading up to the hazmat situation and homicide. But, officers say there is no current safety threat to the public.

The police department confirmed a person of interest had been detained.

"No other information will be released until the investigation is complete," the agency wrote in an email.