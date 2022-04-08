Lakeland teacher accused of sending sexual messages to 2 students, groping one

He was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, among other charges.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Lakeland teacher was arrested after authorities say he inappropriately contacted two female students and groped at least one of them.

Derek Stribling, 39, taught at Crossroads Christian School. He was arrested Thursday night at his home, just hours after detectives say they learned he'd sent explicit texts to a 14-year-old girl and another student over 18.

Detectives say the older student told them Stribling asked for her phone number on Valentine's Day. He reportedly told her he could check up on her following an argument she had with her dad, investigators said.

"Stribling told the victim that she had a 'D' in his class, and she could get extra credit to help her grades," the sheriff's office wrote in an email. "He initiated a sexual conversation via text and on the FaceTime app."

The sheriff's office said Stribling then showed his private parts to the student while he was pleasuring himself.

"On another occasion, Stribling tried unsuccessfully to get the victim to meet him in a hotel parking lot for oral sex, but she refused," the sheriff's office wrote.

Investigators say the younger student recounted how Stribling asked to meet her in the gym's equipment closet while he was her basketball coach.

"The victim said that Stribling began kissing her while rubbing her breast and buttocks over her clothing. She also reported that he began communicating with her via the Snapchat app and text messaging, and he called her twice via video chat in which he showed himself masturbating," the sheriff's office wrote.

According to law enforcement, she said Stribling tried more than once to get her to meet him to molest her, but she refused.

"For a 39-year-old married deviant to do this to two teens is horrible as it

is, but when you add in that he's a teacher doing this to his students – it

infuriates me. Most teachers do everything they can to protect their students,

but this guy was the complete opposite," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement.

"He preyed on them for his own sick desires, and he should never be allowed to be near children again," Judd added.

Stribling was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, lewd/lascivious conduct, offenses against students by an authority figure and transmitting material harmful to a minor.