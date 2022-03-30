Winter Park police release body cam video after officer fatally shoots man at wedding reception

Body camera video indicates Daniel Knight punched two responding officers, knocking them to the ground, before he was shot and killed by one of them.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department has released more information, including body camera video and a 911 call, from the February night when an officer shot and killed a man at a wedding reception.

The police department has said the purpose of sharing the video is to bring "clarity and context" to the situation.

Officers were dispatched at 9:39 p.m. on Feb. 19 to the Winter Park Events Center. A 911 caller described an "irate," and possibly drunk, guest at the wedding reception. The caller told police the guest was "being violent" and later added that he pushed two people to the floor of the ballroom.

"Anyone with authority is making him angry," the caller said.

Authorities say video from the venue showed fellow guests bringing him outside to deescalate the situation.

Two Winter Park officers showed up. The police department says they tried to deescalate things, too, as they came up to 39-year-old Daniel Knight of Mulberry, who has been identified by authorities as the man involved.

During the subsequent chaos and commotion, the body camera video shows one responding officer repeatedly yelling "step back," "back up" and "move out of the way" when trying to approach Knight who appeared upset and angry. A woman is also seen trying to calm Knight down to no avail.

As a crowd formed, video showed Knight pull a woman in front of him.

As Knight and the woman moved apart and one officer tried to talk to Knight, police say he punched the officer in the head – knocking him to the ground, unconscious. At that point, the second officer tased Knight. But, investigators say Knight punched that officer in the head, as well.

The second officer fell to the ground – face down – where authorities say Knight continued to strike his head. Still conscious, video showed the second officer fired his gun repeatedly – hitting Knight.

Despite bystander and first responder efforts to save his life, Knight was taken to AdventHealth Orlando and pronounced dead.

Both officers were taken to the hospital, too, but later released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. The officer who fired his weapon was put on administrative leave during the probe into the deadly night.

The names of the two officers involved have not been released by the City of Winter Park, which has asserted that their identities are protected under Marsy's Law because they were victims of battery.

The city said both officers were experienced, with a combined total of 47 years in law enforcement between them. Winter Park police say neither has ever been investigated for any use of force complaint.