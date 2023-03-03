Pinellas Park police chief announces retirement; new chief appointed

Pinellas Park Chief of Police Michael Haworth will be retiring after 33 years on the force.

Haworth will step down from the ranks on June 30 and newly appointed Captain Adam Geissenberger will step into the role, the news release said.

The chief began his career in 1990 as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks over the years; serving as a detective, sergeant, captain, assistant chief and chief of police, the city said.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Pinellas Park as their police chief,” Chief Michael Haworth said in a statement. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the department will continue to serve the community with dedication and excellence.”

City Manager Bart Diebold named Captain Adam Geissenberger as the next Chief of Police.

“Chief Haworth has made a lasting impact on the Pinellas Park Police Department and the community,” Diebold said in a statement. “His commitment to reducing crime and improving public safety, as well as his advocacy for the men and women of the department is an absolute testament to his outstanding leadership.”