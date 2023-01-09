St. Pete PD awards 13 local businesses checks at annual forfeiture grant disbursement

The checks come from asset forfeiture funds that were money/assets seized involved in criminal activity.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the season of giving is now in our rearview mirror, the St. Petersburg Police Department continued the festivities by giving back to the community.

During the 30th annual St. Petersburg Police Forfeiture Grant Disbursement award ceremony Monday morning, Police Chief Anthony Holloway presented a total of $58,000 in checks to 13 community-based programs that "seek to improve neighborhood safety, promote crime prevention and drug abuse prevention."

The checks come from asset forfeiture funds that were money/assets seized involved in criminal activity. It's administered by the St. Petersburg Police Department Legal Division, under the supervision of Legal Advisor Laura Roe.

"After a series of important checks and balances, these assets are first used to pay lean holders, court-related expenses and then they're used for certain department equipment and training exercises," Roe explained. "But most importantly through this grant program, these assets which were previously being used to fund criminal conduct in our city are turned into grants that benefit remarkable community programs..."

The 13 community-based programs that received the checks include:

Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg - Brinner Sponsorship to Support Afterschool Programs - $5,000 Council of Neighborhood Associations - CONA Leadership Program Scholarships - $1,500 The Gathering of Women, Inc.- Miss Jo’s Garden/Kids Eating Healthy - $2,000 New Frontiers of St. Petersburg, Inc. - Support Services for individuals recovering from drug addiction and alcoholism - $1,000 Nite Riders Van Club - Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway - $2,500 Greater Pinellas Point Civic Association- Youth Education Support Initiative- $1,500 DOS Crescent Foundation, Inc. - Programs that Engage Youth in their Community - $5,000 Pinellas County School Board - Gibbs High School Boys Basketball - $2,000 St. Petersburg Police Public Safety Cadets - Interactive Training in Law Enforcement- $15,000 Suncoast Cheerleading Association, Inc.- Elevated Cheer and Tumble Cheer -shoes -$1,900 City of St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation - St. Pete Value Program - $2,000 World Partnerships, Inc. - Global Law Enforcement Exchange Program - $2,000 The Junior League of St. Petersburg - Care Fair 2023 - $2,000