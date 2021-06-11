St. Pete waterfront 4th of July fireworks show returns this year

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fireworks and festivities will be back for the Fourth of July along St. Pete's waterfront.
On Friday the city announced that the tradition of enjoying fireworks from its waterfront parks, and now the pier, would be back for 2021.
Celebrations officially kick off on July 2, with music, food and a
movie on the tilted lawn, the city announced. Then, the fun continues throughout the weekend.
The firework show is set for 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
The city says the event is free and is open to the public. However, some vendors or activities may have participation or registration fees.
The city asks everyone who heads out to celebrate to follow CDC
guidelines for COVID-19 safety.
More information can be found online.
