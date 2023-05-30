St. Pete police announce major development in 1969 'Trunk Lady' cold case

Assistant Chief Michael Kovacsev is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is announcing major developments in two separate cold cases, including the infamous 1969 "Trunk Lady" death.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Kovacsev is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the police station to give the latest updates.

The so-called "Trunk Lady" was reportedly found by a city parks and recreation employee on Halloween in 1969. Her body was dressed in a nightgown, wrapped in plastic and placed in a steamer trunk in the brush behind the Oyster Bar in St. Pete.

The medical examiner determined she died from manual strangulation, though she was never identified and no suspects were ever named.

The second cold case involves the shooting death of Richard "Juicy" Evans, who was killed on May 28, 1997, on 22nd Avenue South.