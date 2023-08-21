St. Pete accelerating line replacement project after break caused 10,000-gallon sewage spill into Riviera Bay

The mile-long sewer line replacement scheduled for 2025 will now begin immediately.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg says crews have contained a pipe leak that caused more than 10,000 gallons of sewage to be discharged into Riviera Bay.

Plans now are in the works to expedite a complete pipe replacement project that could have construction crews in the area for more than a year.

According to a statement from city officials, a break in a sewage line on Friday, Aug. 18, on San Martin Boulevard NE led to 600 gallons of wastewater flowing into the bay that's popular with kayakers and other outdoor enthusiasts. The additional 10,000 gallons were spilled Saturday as crews worked to repair the broken line and contain the leak.

City officials planned to have the project completed by Tuesday night but are now moving forward with a plan to replace the entire mile-long stretch of the more than 50-year-old pipe.

The construction part of broad infrastructure upgrades was initially set to begin in 2025. The city earmarked $3 million for the replacement, but rising costs could cause the project to be more expensive.

In the meantime, the city says people should not have contact with the water until further testing is complete, which could take a couple of days.

There has been no observed impact on wildlife in Riviera Bay, which flows into Tampa Bay, the city added.