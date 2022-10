Few details are available at this time, including what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck and SUV is causing traffic delays in St. Petersburg, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 6:11 a.m. in the area of 34th Street N and 7th Avenue N. The semi-truck is also leaking used oil, making the crash a hazmat situation.