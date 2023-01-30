St. Pete mayor selects Hines & Tampa Bay Rays as Historic Gas Plant District redeveloper

The group will re-envision the approximate 86-acre plot of land in the heart of downtown St. Pete — which includes Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays as the long-awaited master developer for reenvisioning the city's Historic Gas Plant District and Tropicana Field site.

During his state of the city speech Monday, Welch said the group will help spearhead the recreation of the approximate 86-acre plot of land in the heart of downtown St. Pete — which includes the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Officials stressed proposals for the site needed to honor the Historic Gas Plant District, a vibrant African-American community that was razed 40 years ago when Tropicana Field was built. The city previously said it was looking for proposals emphasizing "affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity."

"This has been a complex decision, with two particularly strong proposals from capable teams," Welch said in a statement. "We have received input and feedback from diverse groups and individuals, and we have received staff and consultant analyses of the strengths and weaknesses of the proposals.

"The process was detailed and transparent, and as your mayor, I have done my homework."

Hines is a global real estate investment, development and property manager. The Tampa Bay Rays are, of course, the area's local MLB team which currently plays at Tropicana Field in the center of the property being developed. The partners say their plans include a 7 million square feet redevelopment plan for "a vibrant, mixed-use district surrounding a state-of-the-art new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays."

The new vision for the Historic Gas Plant District includes family entertainment, retail, civic and capacity building, arts and culture, food and a new baseball stadium, which would be at the heart of the redevelopment project, according to plans.

There will also be housing options with a variety of income levels.

The renovations are estimated to total more than $6 billion over the next 20+ years – which includes $2.5-$3 billion to be immediately invested in the construction of a new Rays ballpark and initial development.

"Following construction, the site will become an active, vibrant mixed-use community that is home to the Rays and other events, housing at a wide range of income levels, modern office buildings, hotels and conference space, active green space, and much more," developers explain in the plan.

The city's website details the full proposal from Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays, including the other three proposals from 50 Plus 1 Sports, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.

“As a child of the Historic Gas Plant District, I consider it to be sacred grounds,” Welch said during his speech. “It has a rich history which predates baseball and our current redevelopment initiative. It was a community, it was evidence of the perseverance of the African American community that endeavored to turn a red-line part of our city into a neighbor of commerce, faith and family.

“And it represents a monumental unfulfilled promise that will finally be kept – the promise of inclusive economic development.”