ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During this difficult time, we're not just seeing our community come together.

Businesses are also stepping in and helping our first responders who are on the front line confronting the coronavirus outbreak.

Tour De Pizza in St. Petersburg is offering them free food. Founder Matt McClellan set up empty boxes outside the restaurant. First responders can stop by, show their I.D. or badge and write down what kind of pizza they want in the box.

"At times like this, words of motivation and inspiration resonate because people are scared. So it's a little bit of hope, a slice of hope, a slice of inspiration via free dinner. A piece of pizza can go a long way," McClellan said.

Tour De Pizza is located at 8824 4th Street in St. Petersburg.

