Pinellas County

St. Petersburg police to watch this intersection for speeding today

The operation continues all day.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Be safe on the road and be mindful: the St. Petersburg Police Department announced it'll be conducting a special traffic operation to keep an eye on speeders.

Officers will be out on the west side of the city during the day Tuesday, according to a news release. Most will be located in the Tyrone area, the department adds.

The operation began at 7 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.

Since the start of the year, the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 66th Street has ranked No. 1 in St. Petersburg for the number of crashes. The department says there were seven crashes in January, 17 in February and 22 in March. 

