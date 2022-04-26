St. Petersburg police to watch this intersection for speeding today

The operation continues all day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Be safe on the road and be mindful: the St. Petersburg Police Department announced it'll be conducting a special traffic operation to keep an eye on speeders.

Officers will be out on the west side of the city during the day Tuesday, according to a news release. Most will be located in the Tyrone area, the department adds.

