St. Petersburg police to watch this intersection for speeding today

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Be safe on the road and be mindful: the St. Petersburg Police Department announced it'll be conducting a special traffic operation to keep an eye on speeders.
Officers will be out on the west side of the city during the day Tuesday, according to a news release. Most will be located in the Tyrone area, the department adds.
The operation began at 7 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.
Since the start of the year, the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 66th Street has ranked No. 1 in St. Petersburg for the number of crashes. The department says there were seven crashes in January, 17 in February and 22 in March.