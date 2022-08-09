St. Pete community reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's impact in Tampa Bay

At a small St. Pete restaurant owned by a London native, supporters of Queen Elizabeth II discuss her life and legacy.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From the seas of the English Channel, to the beaches of Tampa Bay, there are stories of the Queen and her impact.

“The queen means everything to all of us,” said Jillian Frers, a London native who owns a restaurant called The Chattaway in St. Pete. “With one accord, we adore our queen.”

Frers remembers that many years ago, she was able to see the Queen in person.

Today…she’s glad she did.

“I think I had a few tears and I think my neighbors did too…just to see her,” she said. Everybody was happy that day, even the weather was nice.”

When Bay Area supporters of the queen heard the news, they say they made their way to The Chattaway.

“We felt compelled to be here,” said Chattaway patron David Glass. “She’s the rock of Britain.”

Whether it be a legacy left through swans she gifted to the city of Lakeland from her royal flock, or fine china decorated with her likeness in the homes of supporters, today those who loved the queen are celebrating her life with one unifying phrase.