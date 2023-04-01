Mugshot released of father accused of killing the mother of his child and 2-year-old son

Thomas Mosley was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail Friday night after police found his missing toddler son, Taylen Mosley, dead.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mugshot of the 21-year-old man accused of killing the mother of his child and his 2-year-old son was added to court records Saturday morning.

Thomas Mosley was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail Friday night after police found his missing toddler son, Taylen Mosley, dead.

The 2-year-old's body was found inside the jaws of an alligator in Lake Maggiore — 13 miles away from where his mother's body was found.

Thomas has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. 10 Tampa Bay confirmed he currently has no bond and was appointed a public defender during a hearing over the telephone Saturday morning.

"We are sorry it had to end this way," Chief Anthony Holloway said during a news conference Friday night.

The chief said the 2-year-old's body was intact when found, however, officers killed the alligator. The exact cause of the child's death will be determined following an official autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

During the conference, Holloway also revealed that the 2-year-old's mother was found with multiple stab wounds Thursday in her apartment.

Police labeled the child's father a person of interest while law enforcement officials searched for the 2-year-old Friday. During an earlier news conference, Holloway unveiled a timeline leading up to the mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery's, death and the last time anyone saw Taylen.

At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thomas Mosley, arrived at his mother's home with cuts on his arms and hands, Holloway said. The father later admitted himself to St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Pete for his injuries.

"The father is a person of interest but nothing in our investigation, I want to repeat that — nothing in our investigation — leads us to believe that he is a victim," the chief said.

At that time, Mosley wasn't facing charges. Police officers attempted to speak with the child's father, however, Holloway said wasn't speaking with them.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child and a $5,000 reward was offered for information that led authorities to Taylen.

The investigation began when officers responded to Lincoln Shores Apartments, off of 4th Street North, Thursday, after Jeffery's family voiced their concerns about the 20-year-old.