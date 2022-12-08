Pinellas County deputies locate pickup truck involved in deadly Treasure Island hit-and-run

There is no word yet from the sheriff's office if the driver has been found.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said they have found the pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead after she tried to cross the street in Treasure Island.

Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk Tuesday evening at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North trying the cross the road, according to the sheriff's office. At the same time, a dark blue pickup truck was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard and entered the left turn lane to turn onto 108th Avenue North.

That's when the truck reportedly hit White and kept going. White died at the scene, deputies said.

The 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado was located Thursday, according to deputies.

There is no word yet from the sheriff's office if the driver responsible has been located.