Treasure Island Fire Rescue crews hand out free life jackets to children

After picking up their very own life jacket, the kids were able to meet with some firefighters and explore one of the department's fire trucks.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Parents are able to take their kids out into the Florida waters with a calm heart now after getting life jackets for them.

The Treasure Island Fire Rescue hosted a life jacket giveaway and touch-a-truck event Monday with Safe Kids Worldwide. Children of all ages were fitted for a free life jacket and given educational material about swimming safety.

The Florida Department of Children and Families reports the Sunshine State loses more children under the age of 5 to drowning than any other state in the U.S. The fire agency says it wants to change that statistic by hosting similar events more often.