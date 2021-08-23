Troopers: Unborn child dies in Pinellas County wrong-way crash

Three other people were injured.

LEALMAN, Fla. — A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another car early Monday morning, killing a woman's unborn child.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on 54th Avenue N. just east of 43rd Street N., according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say a 46-year-old St. Petersburg man was heading east in the westbound lane when he crashed into the other car. The impact caused both to spin out before coming to a rest on 54th Avenue N.

A St. Petersburg woman and her male passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her unborn child, however, died from injuries in the crash, the news release states.