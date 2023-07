FHP says the woman died at the scene of the crash.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 66-year-old woman was hit and killed Saturday afternoon while crossing a road in Pinellas Park, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. when a car driven by a 65-year-old man going northbound on Park Street North, struck the woman as she was walking east across the intersection of County Road 16.