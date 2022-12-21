Police give gifts to hundreds of kids in Tampa for the holidays

Tampa police officers give out hundreds of presents to kids at the housing authority.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of presents were given out by the Tampa Police Department and community partners to kids in Tampa.

Tampa police officers work with community partners all year long to provide the presents.

Organizations that were involved include Rise Tampa, Toys for Tots, Kids Wish Network, New York Yankees Foundation and others helped with donations.

Over 200 kids got to choose one present. Officials with the Tampa Police Department said this event takes all year to put together. It’s something kids appreciate so much and it's not just for the gift.

"I feel like this is a very wholesome time. I’m glad to see everyone getting a present and have a smile on their face," one teenager, Jessiana Taylor, said. "I’m glad to not just see it, but to feel it."

Tampa police officers are already thinking about toys for next Christmas.