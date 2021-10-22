Polk County deputy involved in crash after driver reportedly drives through stop sign

The deputy is being treated for serious injuries.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened in Auburndale involving one of their own deputies.

The sheriff's office said in a release that this happened Friday at 5:50 p.m.

According to the release, a driver in a black Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Derby Avenue and as they approached the intersection near Jersey Road, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

A PSCO marked cruiser was heading south when the Chevy struck the passenger side.

Both the driver and passenger in the Chevy were taken to the hospital where they will be treated for minor injuries. The deputy suffered serious injuries after the crash and is in the hospital, according to PCSO.

The sheriff's office says the intersection has been cleared since the crash.