FHP: Deputy crashes into truck on side of street, drunk driver sideswipes already disabled patrol car

After the deputy crashed into the empty truck, another impaired driver sideswiped the disabled patrol car.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A two-car crash involving a patrol car led to a second crash just minutes later early Saturday morning in Citrus County.

A marked Citrus County Sheriff's Office patrol car was traveling westbound on West Dunnellon Road in emergency response to a call of service.

An empty truck, disabled from an earlier crash, was parked facing eastbound on the right shoulder of the road.

FHP reports that the deputy lost control of the car which crashed into the truck after "traveling over standing water."

The two cars came to a stop in the middle of the road and south shoulder.

A couple of minutes later, a different truck traveling eastbound didn't see the disabled patrol car with emergency lights on, FHP says.

The driver's side of the truck sideswiped the left side of the patrol car, before coming to a complete stop, FHP reports.