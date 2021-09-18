FHP: Two-car crash leaves 1 person with critical injuries after colliding with cemetery statue

The driver and passenger in the U-Haul moving fan were left with only minor injuries.

HUDSON, Fla. — A two-car crash left one 21-year-old man with critical injuries Saturday morning after he crashed into a cemetery statue.

Florida Highway Patrol says that a sedan was traveling northbound on US-19 while a U-Haul moving van was driving eastbound on Hudson Avenue.

At an intersection, the 21-year-old driver of the sedan didn't stop at a red light and crashed into the side of the moving van, according to FHP.

After the collision, FHP reports that the van stopped at the edge of the intersection. The driver and the passenger of the van only had minor injuries.

The sedan continued to drive into a nearby cemetery, where it eventually came to a stop after crashing into a statue, FHP explains.

The statue collapsed and damaged a gravesite.