AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says two people died in a car crash in Auburndale at around 4:07 p.m. Wednesday.

A person driving a van and another on a motorcycle collided on Berkley Road near Berkley Point Boulevard causing the deadly crash, PCSO said in a news release.

The road was reportedly closed throughout the majority of the evening but reopened after around 8 p.m.