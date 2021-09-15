Auburndale High School teacher dies

While Polk County Schools did not say how D'Anthony Dorsey died, social media posts from family say he was fighting COVID-19 in the ICU.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A beloved Auburndale High School teacher has died after his family says he contracted COVID-19.

Polk County Schools confirmed the news of D'Anthony Dorsey's passing on Wednesday.

"Auburndale High is devastated by this tragic news, and we have counselors available to help students and staff members," the school district said in a statement.

A GoFundMe created by Dorsey's fiancé, Alissa Sullivan, says Dorsey was fighting COVID-19 in the ICU.

"D'Anthony is the kindest most giving individual I have ever met and would like to help minimize the stress that comes with this recovery," Sullivan wrote on the page.

The Lakeland High School Dreadnaughts football team, where Dorsey was apparently a player, posted their support for the teacher on Facebook.