1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Lakeland

James Flemming, 62, was found dead at the scene of the crash.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Plant City man is dead after he reportedly lost control of his truck while driving Saturday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said around 1 p.m. deputies were called to the area of Galloway Road North between West 10th Street and Sutton Road where they found 62-year-old James Flemming dead.

Evidence and witness statements revealed a silver 2012 Kia Optima, driven by 34-year-old Javaris Simmons was going east on Galloway Road North, a news release said.

At the same time, Flemming, driving a white 2010 Ford F250, was going south to west on Galloway Road North.

As Flemming entered the westbound curve, his truck began to slide into the eastbound lane where he lost control. Simmons attempted to avoid the collision, but the front passenger side of the Kia struck the front of the pick-up truck.

Simmons and his two passengers were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.