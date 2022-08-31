Florida sues FDA for information over proposal to import cheaper drugs from Canada

The lawsuit alleges the FDA has not complied with public records request about the state’s proposed plan to bring cheaper drugs in from Canada, DeSantis said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday morning that Florida is suing the U.S. Food and Drug Association for information about the state's proposal over getting cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

DeSantis said it's been a priority of his administration to access cheaper prescription drugs for Floridians. He said Florida submitted its proposal at the end of 2020 to the FDA to bring the lower-cost drugs from Canada to the Sunshine State.

"We have a right to know what the FDA has been doing [about this] for the last two years," DeSantis said.

He added Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller has also submitted a public record request from the FDA for information about the state's proposal. DeSantis said the state still hasn't heard back.

And because Florida has yet to hear back, DeSantis charged keeping the state in the dark about its proposal and not getting a response to these requests is against the law.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the FDA for its response to Florida's lawsuit.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference while at LifeScience Logistics Distribution Center in Lakeland. The company was contracted by the Agency for Health Care Administration to assist the state in implementing the program.

The governor was at the center last year to say it was awaiting final approval from President Joe Biden's administration on its plans that the governor said at the time could save, at the state level, between $80 to $100 million in prescription costs.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller spoke alongside DeSantis.