Driver killed in Davenport crash involving semi-truck

U.S. 17-92 is closed in both directions while deputies investigate.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a car and semi-truck has caused a major traffic jam in Davenport, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders received a call just after 2:30 p.m. about a report of a crash at the intersection of Ernie Caldwell Boulevard and U.S. 17 North.

Once deputies arrived, they found a crash involving a car and semi-truck, authorities say. The driver of the car died as a result of the incident.