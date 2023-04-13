Driver killed in Davenport crash involving semi-truck

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a car and semi-truck has caused a major traffic jam in Davenport, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
First responders received a call just after 2:30 p.m. about a report of a crash at the intersection of Ernie Caldwell Boulevard and U.S. 17 North.
Once deputies arrived, they found a crash involving a car and semi-truck, authorities say. The driver of the car died as a result of the incident.
At this time, U.S. 17 is closed in both directions in the area of the collision. Drivers should avoid the area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.