FEMA awards more than $3.2 million to Lakeland for Hurricane Irma repairs

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday it approved a grant of more than $3.2 million to Florida to help the city of Lakeland for Hurricane Irma repairs.
FEMA said the grant is to help "defray the costs of repairs to the city's electric power system" after the September 2017 storm.
The agency said it will reimburse the city's utility department, Lakeland Electric, for costs incurred while it permanently restored electric service after the storm. The grant includes costs of labor, equipment, materials and contracts for Lakeland Electric and mutual aid through the Florida Municipal Electric Association.
Back in October 2019, FEMA approved a $3.16 million reimbursement for Lakeland for the collection, reduction, disposal and site management of debris cleanup following Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane Irma hit the west coast of Florida in September 2017, becoming one of the costliest storms in Florida's history. Since then, FEMA has given the state more than $1.4 billion in public assistance grants to help with impacts from the storm.
- Florida approved for $300 federal unemployment payments, but the money won’t last long
- Florida cuts ties with Quest Diagnostics after lab failed to report nearly 75K COVID-19 test results
- Organizer of Florida's Trump boat parades charged with felony
- Verizon looks to hire about 1,000 people for work from home job
- Tropical Storm Nana forecast to become a hurricane in Caribbean
- Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Omar as it moves away from US
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter