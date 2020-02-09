FEMA awards more than $3.2 million to Lakeland for Hurricane Irma repairs

Hurricane Irma, which hit in September 2017, was one of the costliest storms in Florida's history.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday it approved a grant of more than $3.2 million to Florida to help the city of Lakeland for Hurricane Irma repairs.

FEMA said the grant is to help "defray the costs of repairs to the city's electric power system" after the September 2017 storm.

The agency said it will reimburse the city's utility department, Lakeland Electric, for costs incurred while it permanently restored electric service after the storm. The grant includes costs of labor, equipment, materials and contracts for Lakeland Electric and mutual aid through the Florida Municipal Electric Association.

Back in October 2019, FEMA approved a $3.16 million reimbursement for Lakeland for the collection, reduction, disposal and site management of debris cleanup following Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma hit the west coast of Florida in September 2017, becoming one of the costliest storms in Florida's history. Since then, FEMA has given the state more than $1.4 billion in public assistance grants to help with impacts from the storm.

