Man dies after being ejected from car that crashed, caught on fire in Frostproof

The driver of the car was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after the car they were in crashed, rolled over and caught on fire in Frostproof, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, on U.S. Highway 27 near George Street, also known as Sun Ray.

Deputies said they believe the driver of a black 2005 Nissan 350Z, 46-year-old Robert Castillo of Frostproof, was speeding down U.S. 27 when the car left the roadway near George Street.

The car continued southeast across the grass and concrete median, across the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 and down a grass embankment, deputies said. As it reached the embankment, deputies said the car began to roll.

As it rolled, Castillo's passenger, 42-year-old Donnie Joe Lee of Frostproof, was ejected. Lee died at the scene, deputies said.

When the car came to its final resting place, it caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

Castillo was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.