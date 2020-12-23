President Trump appoints Sheriff Judd to federal council overseeing juvenile delinquency prevention programs

Judd said he and the Polk County Sheriff's Office have a long-standing commitment to protecting children.

POLK CITY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has been appointed to the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention by President Donald Trump.

The White House announced the appointment Tuesday.

Judd said he is honored by the appointment. He says the council's purpose is to "coordinate federal programs related to delinquency prevention and missing and exploited children."

Judd said he and the Polk County Sheriff's Office have a long-standing commitment to protecting children. Especially those who have been victimized, exploited, or who are missing.

"I look forward to contributing towards the Council's mission in this area," Judd said.

Judd also said it's important everyone works together to stop juvenile

delinquency and crime so that our families and communities are safe.

"We cannot lose sight of the fundamental purpose of our criminal justice system: prevent crime, lower crime, protect the innocent, help crime victims, and hold those who violate our laws accountable."

Also on the list of appointments made by President Trump is Florida's former Attorney General Pam Bondi. The president has appointed her to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

