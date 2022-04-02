Deputies: Inclement weather leads to deadly car crash in Polk County

A 47-year-old man died at the scene of the crash.

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. — A man is dead after a two-car crash Friday afternoon in Bowling Green, the Polk County Sheriff's Office explains.

Around 11:10 a.m., 47-year-old Shane Jacobs of Garrett, Indiana and his three passengers were driving south on US-17.

At the same time, 69-year-old David Henderson of Wauchula was traveling north on the same road.

At some point, Henderson's Honda Civic began to hydroplane and slid across the grass median into the southbound lanes, deputies add.

Jacobs tried to avoid crashing into the oncoming car but was unsuccessful. The sheriff's office says the front of Jacobs' Mitsubishi Outlander hit the driver's door of Henderson's car.

The 69-year-old man died at the scene.

Jacobs and his passengers were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries. They were later released.

Deputies say inclement weather appears to have contributed to the crash.