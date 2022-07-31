x
Polk County

Sheriff's Office: 21-year-old confesses to shooting, killing family member

Sheriff Grady Judd said that Kyle Raemisch was in custody and was being charged with murder.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after confessing to killing a family member, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd said on a Facebook Livestream Kyle Raemisch was in custody and was being charged with murder.

According to Judd, around 10 a.m. Raemisch shot and killed a family member.

"Everyone is safe, the suspect is in custody and Kyle is going to prison for a very long time for murdering a family member," Judd said.

Limited details were released, however, Judd said during the live stream additional information would be provided on Monday. 

