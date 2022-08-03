Police respond to Lake Wales neighborhood

Crime scene tape was seen wrapped around several telephone poles.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police officers and sheriff's office deputies responded Wednesday morning to a neighborhood in Lake Wales for an undetermined investigation.

Video from the Sky 10 helicopter showed authorities in the area of West Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed with 10 Tampa Bay it is assisting the Lake Wales Police Department in the investigation but could not immediately detail the situation.

Crime scene tape was seen wrapped around telephone poles, and a patrol car appeared parked next to a railroad track.