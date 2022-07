The body was found around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a body that was found Wednesday evening at Harborage Marina.

Rescuers responded just after 9:20 p.m. to the marina, located at 1500 2nd St. S., on a call that a man's body was located, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say the man's body has been turned over to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.