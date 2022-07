Law enforcement is working to determine what led up to the person's death.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into the discovery of a body near Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County.

The sheriff's office confirms the body of an unidentified person was found Tuesday morning in the area of Thonotosassa Road, located just south of the lake.

Deputies were called to respond at about 7:45 a.m., the agency said.